Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

