Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Reduced by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

