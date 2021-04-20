Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

