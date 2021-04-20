Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,548 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.36% of Oxford Industries worth $48,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

