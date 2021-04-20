Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $238.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

