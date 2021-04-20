Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

