Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

