Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $407,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

