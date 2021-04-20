Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

