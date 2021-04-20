Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

