Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $318.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.