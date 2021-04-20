Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 610 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

