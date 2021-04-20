PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

