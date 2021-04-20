Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,706 shares of company stock worth $111,494,796 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

