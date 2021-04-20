Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of PANW opened at $366.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.03. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $184.33 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

