Panda Yield Market Cap Tops $847,906.89 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 80.4% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $847,906.89 and approximately $128,713.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

