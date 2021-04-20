Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POU. Cormark lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.23.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -57.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

