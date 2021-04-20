Patientory (PTOY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $14,861.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00066525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00643270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.