PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 116.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

