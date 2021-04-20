PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The firm has a market cap of $314.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

