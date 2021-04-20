PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.73) Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.62). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($6.07) EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of PBF opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.