PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Lowered by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in PBF Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 79,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,240. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

