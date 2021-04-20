Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,057 shares of company stock worth $55,785,671 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 161,881 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,060,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

