Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 1366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.