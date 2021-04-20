Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.