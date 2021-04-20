Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 154,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

