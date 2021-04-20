Persistence One Day Trading Volume Hits $340,452.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $25.90 million and $340,452.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00004907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 100,257,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,107 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.