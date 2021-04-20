Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $372.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,285. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

