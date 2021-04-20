Peterson Wealth Management Sells 1,726 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 243,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,542. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

