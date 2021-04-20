Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

