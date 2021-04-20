PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Acquires $160,000.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 31,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,238. The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

