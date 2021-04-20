PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:PKO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,714. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 285.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

