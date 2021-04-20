Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. 55,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

