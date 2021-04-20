Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average of $206.62. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

