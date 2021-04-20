Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.28. 35,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

