Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.83. 39,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $157.95 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

