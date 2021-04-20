Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $17.26 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 189,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,459. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

