Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,682 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.