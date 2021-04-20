Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

IWF stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.63. 26,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,244. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $261.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

