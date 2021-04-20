Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.90. 25,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,092. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $231.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.