Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.