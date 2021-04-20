Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $148.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

