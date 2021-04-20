Piper Sandler Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $225.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $231.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.84. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.