Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $33.82 million and $1.40 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,638.66 or 0.99504797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00890127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00630535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.

