PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $634,672.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

