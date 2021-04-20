Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.73.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

