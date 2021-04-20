Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,861.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

