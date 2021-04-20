Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 101 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 18,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

