Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie raised their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DKNG opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

