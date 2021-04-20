Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $203.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $205.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

